Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Donald Rayburn Luttrell

on 08/26/2018 |

Donald Rayburn Luttrell, 79, of Brownsville passed away at 4:44 AM Thursday Aug. 23, 2018 at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green.

The Edmonson County native was a farmer, a U.S Army veteran, a former member of the Edmonson County Saddle Club and a member of Pleasant Union United Baptist Church. He was a son of the late James Duncan “J.D.” Luttrell and Dora Pearl Houchin Luttrell. He was preceded in death by a brother, Darrell Wayne Luttrell.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday at Brownsville General Baptist Church with burial to follow in Rayburn Luttrell Family Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Monday, 2 PM-8 PM Tuesday and 9 AM-1:30 PM Wednesday at Gravil Funeral Home.

Surviving are his wife, Carolyn Webb Luttrell; a daughter, Jacqueline D. “Jack” Luttrell-Greenwalt (Darren) of Brownsville; two brothers, Jim Luttrell (Sharon) and Gerald Luttrell both of Brownsville; and several nieces and nephews.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Donald Rayburn Luttrell”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 


Person of the Day

CECIL AND BEV JONES

 

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
90°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 08/26 20%
High 91° / Low 70°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Monday 08/27 20%
High 91° / Low 70°
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 08/28 20%
High 90° / Low 71°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.