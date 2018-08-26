on 08/26/2018 |

Donald Rayburn Luttrell, 79, of Brownsville passed away at 4:44 AM Thursday Aug. 23, 2018 at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green.

The Edmonson County native was a farmer, a U.S Army veteran, a former member of the Edmonson County Saddle Club and a member of Pleasant Union United Baptist Church. He was a son of the late James Duncan “J.D.” Luttrell and Dora Pearl Houchin Luttrell. He was preceded in death by a brother, Darrell Wayne Luttrell.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday at Brownsville General Baptist Church with burial to follow in Rayburn Luttrell Family Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Monday, 2 PM-8 PM Tuesday and 9 AM-1:30 PM Wednesday at Gravil Funeral Home.