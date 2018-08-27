on 08/27/2018 |

Noel Page Walden, 64, of Gallatin, TN and formerly of Tompkinsville, passed away Saturday, August 25th, at Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin, TN.

Noel was the first baby born at the Monroe County War Memorial Hospital in Tompkinsville, KY on November 9, 1953, son of the late Dorotha (Short) and Bertie Ellsworth Walden. .

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Rex, Ronnie, Billy Joe & Carol Walden. He was a former employee at Sumner Regional Medical Center in house keeping and of Baptist faith.

Noel is survived by sister, Connie Young, of Tompkinsville, KY.

three brothers, Jackie Walden, of Tompkinsville, KY; Jerry Walden, of Tompkinsville, KY; Jimmy Walden, of Tompkinsville, KY.

Funeral Service at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, Tompkinsville, at 2 PM on Wednesday, August 29th, with Brother Tim Eaton officiating. Visitation, Tuesday 4-8 PM and Wednesday 6 AM – 2 PM at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. .

Interment at Skaggs Creek Cemetery, KY. Family request donations to help with funeral expenses.