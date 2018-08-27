Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation
on 08/27/2018 |

Noel Page Walden, 64, of Gallatin, TN and formerly of Tompkinsville, passed away Saturday, August 25th, at Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin, TN.

Noel was the first baby born at the Monroe County War Memorial Hospital in Tompkinsville, KY on November 9, 1953, son of the late Dorotha (Short) and Bertie Ellsworth Walden. .

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Rex, Ronnie, Billy Joe & Carol Walden. He was a former employee at Sumner Regional Medical Center in house keeping and of Baptist faith.

Noel is survived by sister, Connie Young, of Tompkinsville, KY.
three brothers, Jackie Walden, of Tompkinsville, KY; Jerry Walden, of Tompkinsville, KY; Jimmy Walden, of Tompkinsville, KY.

Funeral Service at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, Tompkinsville, at 2 PM on Wednesday, August 29th, with Brother Tim Eaton officiating. Visitation, Tuesday 4-8 PM and Wednesday 6 AM – 2 PM at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. .
Interment at Skaggs Creek Cemetery, KY. Family request donations to help with funeral expenses.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 


Person of the Day

 

JEANNIE UNDERWOOD

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Special Statement

Issued:
4:44 AM CDT on August 27, 2018
Expires:
5:00 PM CDT on August 27, 2018
Clear
Currently
88°
Clear
Clear
Monday 08/27 0%
High 90° / Low 69°
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 08/28 10%
High 90° / Low 71°
Clear
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wednesday 08/29 50%
High 88° / Low 69°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.