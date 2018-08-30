Logo


THORNBURY DESCRIBES VISION FOR HIS CEO-SHIP

08/30/2018

On Tuesday, the Board of Directors for TJ Regional Health announced in a press release that Neil Thornbury will no longer have the “interim” tag, but will be the full-time CEO of the company. I had the chance to sit down with CEO, Thornbury, to talk about TJ’s place in the health world, the economy, and in the jobsector.

