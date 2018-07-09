on 09/07/2018 |

Kenneth Ray Nunn, 82, of Glasgow died Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at Greenview Hospital in Bowling Green. He was born January 14, 1936 in Glasgow to the late L. Virgil and A. Lizzie Gibbs Nunn.

Kenneth was employed by Dexter Jones Harness Shop, Earl Garnett Vance Store and farm, his Uncle Lawrence Nunn and telephone contractors.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Brenda Joyce (Clark) Nunn; brothers Ed, Herman, Howard and Ernest Nunn; sisters Emma Jewell and his twin Glenneth Fay Nunn Ogles; a nephew Danny Wayne Davis; a niece Connie Nunn Wilson and a step-grandchild Jeremy Smith.

He is survived by stepchildren, Linda Crenshaw (Ray), Sandy Payne (Kevin) of Smiths Grove; nephews Carroll Nunn (Mary Ann) of Glasgow, Steve Nunn (Phyllis) of Edmonton, Robert Nunn (Pat) of Elizabethtown and Rusty Nunn (Sadie) of Louisville; a niece Patsy Ogles Tuck (Dennis) of Glasgow; step-grandchildren William Kerney (Melissa) and Adam Abner of Smiths Grove; 5 step great-grandchildren, several great nieces and nephews; a sister-in-law Mary Reece and special friend Barbara England all of Glasgow.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday, September 9th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 10am until time for the service.