Martha Kaye “Marty” Matthews, 74, of Glasgow, died Thursday, October 18, 2018 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. Marty was the daughter of the late Herman Wade and Pauline Wilson Wade Staats. She was also preceded in death by her husband Doyle Matthews, two brothers Benny and Bobby Wade and four sisters, Linda Green Bullard, Ruth Ford, Jean Tyrell and Joyce Proctor. She had been a long-time employee of the T. J. Samson Hospital snack bar and was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include her three children, Belinda England (Bobby), Kristle Kingrey (Jason) and Kenny Matthews (Shannon) all of Glasgow; 5 grandchildren, Ashley Holder (Chris), Bradley England, Evan Payne, Austin Payne and Samuel Matthews; 3 great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Waylon and Jeremy and her friend and companion, Bill Mayes. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday, October 21st at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 2pm until 8pm and Sunday morning until time for the service.