CAVE SING 2018 AT MAMMOTH CAVE NATIONAL PARK

on 11/25/2018 |

Enjoy a winter’s afternoon at Mammoth Cave National Park to kickoff the holiday season. The Cave Sing is the largest annual event at the park and has become a local tradition. A full intinerary of the day’s events are below:

Performance at the Lodge at Mammoth Cave – Rotunda Room
1:00 – Professional Pianist & former Mammoth Cave Guide, Janet Bass Smith, will be playing a medley of holiday selections along with her son, professional saxophonist, Randall Smith.

In The Cave
2:00 – Depart the visitor center and enter the Historic Entrance to the cave and enjoy the a cappella music of the Lindsey Wilson College Singers

The Lodge at Mammoth Cave
3:30 – Enjoy free refreshments and a visit from Santa!

The Friends of Mammoth Cave will hold their annual meeting at 3:30 p.m. at the Lodge at Mammoth Cave. The public is encouraged to stop by to learn about the important work of the Friends to Protect-Connect-Inspire.

