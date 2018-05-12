on 12/05/2018 |

A new program at Western Kentucky University could be the solution to getting your next big promotion. WCLU sat down with Dr. Jeff Butterfield, a professor of Professional Studies at WKU to talk about the Work Force Administration Degree. Often times, employers want to promote an laborer with a good work history, but they need a degree to accelerate them into higher paying jobs. The Work Force Administration program is truly, 100% Online.

Dr Butterfield Says It’s Truly 100% ONLINE



Butterfield says a great advantage for the adult learner in Work Force Administration is that you only take one class at a time.

Students Don’t Get Overwhelmed With Once Class At A Time



And, how long does the program take? You’d be surprised…

Could Take As Little As 15 Months



With the ability to observe student activity online in the course, Butterfield says students are able to find the time to study, on their own time.

Butterfield Says The Life-Work Balance is Achievable



With two campuses of KCTCS in Glasgow, the program is set up for non-traditional students to get the college degree without having to fit into the on-campus mold that holds so many back from improving their careers.

KCTCS Allows Transfer To Degree



The Work Force Administration Degree Program starts every 5 weeks. You do not have to start in the spring or fall. For more information, contact your regional WKU Campus to find out when you can start.