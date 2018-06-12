KSP TRAFFIC CHECKPOINTS

on 12/06/2018 |

Kentucky State Police Post 3 Commander Captain Tim Adams is reporting the following activity by the Troopers and Detectives for the month of November 2018

• Citations: 1880

• Speed: 568

• Seatbelt: 109

• DUI Arrest: 11

• Complaints: 1029

• Collisions Investigated: 89

• Criminal Cases Opened: 50

• Criminal Arrest: 114

Kentucky State Police Post 3 covers the following counties, Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Simpson, and Warren Counties.

Kentucky State Police will be having periodic traffic safety check points throughout the eight counties of the post three area in the upcoming months. If you approach one of these check points, be prepared to produce your operator’s license, valid proof of insurance, and the registration receipt for the vehicle you are driving. Below is a list of the traffic safety check point locations currently used by the Bowling Green post.

Road Check location list reviewed and approved

Captain Tim Adams, May 2018

Allen County

• US 31E & KY 482

• US 31E & KY 1147

• US 31E @ TN state line (only if with TN agency)

• US 31E @ Barren Co Line

• US 31E & Jefferson School Rd

• US 31E & Harrison School Rd

• US 231 @ Mt. Union Church

• KY 100 & KY 3500

• KY 100 & KY 99

• KY 100 @ Simpson Co Line

• KY 100 @ Walkers Chapel

• KY 100 @ Monroe Co Line

• KY 100 & KY 1421

• KY 101 & KY 1533

• KY 101 & KY 234

• KY 101 & Jefferson School Rd

• KY 101 & Warren Co Line

• KY 98 & KY 1855

• KY 98 @ Monroe Co Line

• KY 234 & KY 1533

• KY 252 & KY 517

• KY 99 & Isom Bradley Rd (only if with TN agency)

• KY 99 & Amos Long Creek

• KY 1421 & Hanes Rd

• KY 482 @ Pleasant Ridge Church

• KY 482 & Fleet Rd

Barren County

• US 31W @ Edmonson Co Line

• US 31W @ Hart Co Line

• US 31W & KY 255

• US 31E & Jack Turner Rd

• US 68 & KY 255 (Bon Ayr)

• KY 70 & KY 314

• KY 70 & KY 255

• KY 70 & KY 740 (Hiseville)

• KY 1846 & Old Lexington Rd

• KY 249, ½ mile South of Glasgow limits

• KY 249 @ Monroe Co line

Butler County

• US 231 Near William Natcher Parkway ramps

• US 231 & KY 70

• US 231 & KY 403

• US 231 & South side of Green River Bridge

• US 231 & KY 3182

• KY 70 & KY 411

• KY 70 & KY 185

• KY 70 & KY 1117

• KY 70 & B&R Lumber Co

• KY 70 & KY 79

• KY 79 & KY 626

• KY 79 & Lold McKendree Chapel Rd

• KY 79 & Voting House Rd

• KY 185 & Doc Parrish Rd

• KY 106 & KY 1187

• KY 626 & KY 1083KY 403 & Horseshoe Bend Rd

Edmonson County

• US 31W just South of Barren County line

• US 31W @ KY 259

• US 31W @ KY 101

• KY 259 @ KY 70 North in Brownsville

• KY 259 @ KY 70 South in Brownsville

• Crossroads KY 70 and KY 185

• KY 728 @ Nolin Dam

• KY 101 @ KY 743 (New Grove Rd)

• KY 259 in front of the Fair grounds

• KY 728 @ Lincoln VFD

• KY 185 Near Independence Church

• KY 187 @ KY 238 (Sunfish School Rd)

• KY 1749 @ Sailings Grocery

• KY 743 @ Sulfur Rd

• KY 743 @ KY 1749

• KY 259 @ Cedar Grove Church Rd

• KY 259 @ KY 2336 (Jock Rd)

• KY 655 (Segal Rd) @ Honey Creek Rd

• KY 1827 (Briar Creek Rd) @ Brooks Rd

• KY 185 near EG Nash Rd (Grayson Co Line)

• Wilderness Rd @ Cave Ave

Hart County

• US 31W, 1 mile North of Horse Cave

• US 31W & KY 728

• US 31W @ Rowletts

• US 31W (Main St) @ Bridge St (north end of Green River Bridge)

• US 31W @ KY 1140

• US 31E & Bunnell Crossing

• US 31E near Green River Bridge

• US 31E @ KY 936

• KY 218 & KY 1846

• KY 218 & KY 335

• KY 88 & KY 728

• KY 88 & KY 1015

• KY 357 (Hammonsville Rd) @ KY 728 (Bacon Creek Rd)

Logan County

• US 68 @ Todd Co Line

• US 79 & Russellville Bypass

• US 79 @ Todd Co Line

• US 431 @ TN Line (only if with TN agency)

• US 431 & KY 591

• US 431 @ Epley’s Station

• US 431 & KY 1040

• US 431 & KY 106 in Lewisburg

• US 431 & Peach Orchard Rd

• KY 100 & Smith St

• KY 103 & KY 1038

• KY 103 @ Simpson Co Line

• KY 106 & Duncan Ridge Rd (Todd/Logan line)

• KY 178 & KY 1151

• KY 1293 & KY 107

• KY 1038 & KY 103

• KY 96 & KY 102

Simpson County

• US 31W & KY 1008

• US 31W & Reasonover Dr

• US 31W & KY Stone Entrance

• US 31W & Lakesprings Rd

• US 31W & Macedonia Rd

• US 31W & Geddes Rd

• KY 73 & KY 1008

• KY 73 @ Simpson / Logan Co Line

• KY 73 & KY 100

• KY 73 & Robey Bethel Grove Rd

• KY 100 & KY 103

• KY 100 & Robey Bethel Rd

• KY 103 & Turnertown Rd

• KY 585 & KY 621

• Witt Rd & Lake Springs Rd

Warren County

• US 31W & KY 240 in Woodburn

• US 31W & KY 242 in Richpond

• US 31W at Hardy & Sons Funeral Home

• US 31W at Massey’s grocery

• KY 101 at Allen / Warren line

• KY 101 & Three Forks Rd

• KY 101 & KY 1297

• US 68 at Carl Jordan Rd

• KY 185 & Garvin Ln

• KY 185 & Miller Rd

• KY 185 & KY 526

• KY 880 at Hardy & Son funeral home

• KY 884 & KY 242

• KY 622 & Larmon Mill Rd

• Smallhouse & Elrod Rd

• Beechbend and Garvin Ln

• Girkin Rd & Girkin-Boiling Springs Rd

• Boiling Springs & Girkin-Boiling Springs

• 263 & North Campbell Rd

• Blue Level Rd & Providence Blue Level Rd