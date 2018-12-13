on 12/13/2018 |

Community and Church Events Thursday, December 13, 2018

The Barren County Courthouse will be closed Christmas Eve day Monday, December 24 and Christmas Day, Tuesday, December 25. They will also be closed on New Year’s Eve Monday, December 31 and New Year’s Day Tuesday, January 1. Saturday extended hours will be this Saturday, December 15 from 8am-11am.

Brother Dale Houchens will preach at Kirby Grove Baptist Church this Saturday at 7PM. Everyone welcome.

Cave City Baptist Church will be hosting a Christmas program titled Seek Him presented by the choir and members of the church. The program will begin this Saturday, December 15 and begin promptly at 5 PM and there will be refreshments to follow. We would invite everyone in the area to come and celebrate with us. Cave City Baptist Church is located at 501 Broadway Street in Cave City. If you have any questions feel free to call the church office at 270-773-3471.

Christmas Songs and Stories with John Berry will be this Saturday, December 15 at 7:30pm at the Plaza Theatre. Tickets are $40 for the main floor and $30 for the balcony.

Community Action of Southern Kentucky LIHEAP Subsidy Program to help low income households in need of energy assistance is ongoing. Applications will be taken in alphabetic order on the first letter of the head of the household last name. Applicant must bring most recent heating bill, social security card or permanent resident card for each member of household and proof of household income for preceding months. Community Action is located at 411 Happy Valley Road and hours are 8 to 4 Tuesday through Friday and 8 to 5 on Monday. For more information go to our website, www.casoky.org.

The Glasgow Fire Department will be dipping Christmas trees, through Sunday December 23, at Fire Station #2 located at 130 Cross St. just off L.R. Wells Blvd. This service will be provided from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The tree is dipped in a flame retardant substance and will enhance the life of your tree. Everyone using a fresh cut tree is urged to take advantage of this free service.

The annual Glasgow Community Band Christmas Concert will be this Sunday, December 16 at 2PM at the Plaza Theatre. This is a free concert and the public is invited.

Enjoy the holidays by creating a graham cracker house at the Mary Wood Weldon Library on Tuesday, December 18 at 3PM. Supplies will be furnished. Sign up at the library.

Center United Methodist Church Choir will present, “Have You Seen the Star”, Wednesday December 19 at 7PM. Finger food Fellowship after. Pastor Neil Jeffries.

Sandra Gorin will have a book signing at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center on Saturday, December 22 from 10AM to 2PM. Barren County School Days has 231 pages with an index and includes photos of one room schools, students and teachers of Barren County Schools.

The Barren County Clerk’s Office will be closed for the holidays and state wide system outages on Saturday, December 22 through Christmas Day, December 25. The office will also be closed on Monday, December 21 and Tuesday, January 1.

Experience the meaning of Christmas with the Glenview Christian Church and enjoy a LIVE nativity with real animals on Sunday, December 23 from 3PM to 6PM. The church is located at 1403 Glenview Drive in Glasgow. For more information call 678-4211 or check out the website at www.glenviewchristian.org.

Glasgow City Hall will be closed on Monday, December 24 and Tuesday, December 25 in observance of the Christmas Holiday. Monday’s garbage and recycling will be collected on Wednesday, December 26 and Tuesday’s garbage and recycling will be collected on Thursday, December 27. There will be no bus service Monday or Tuesday. Glasgow Landfill will be open on Saturday, December 22 and Monday, December 24 from 8 to 11:30AM but will be closed all day Christmas Day.

Enjoy a day of fun filled family time at Ralphie’s Fun Center and support Crossroads Life Center by having fun for Life on Thursday, December 27! Purchase an armband for only $17 and enjoy unlimited bowling, skating, bounce house for10 & under, time freak, and mini-golf. Crossroads Life Center will receive a portion of the sales of every armband on this day. Ralphie’s Fun Center is located at 702 Happy Valley Rd. in Glasgow. Crossroads Life Center is a faith-based, non-profit organization that provides parenting education classes, material assistance, pregnancy tests, and bible study classes to parents from seven counties (Barren and surrounding counties). Check us out on the web at www.crossroadsky.org.

Glasgow City Hall will be closed on Tuesday, January 1 in observance of the New Year’s Holiday. Tuesday’s garbage and recycling will be collected on Wednesday, January 2. Please have at curbside by AM. The landfill will be closed on Tuesday, January 1 and there will be no Transit Bus Service on Tuesday, January 1.

There will be a reception for Watercolor artist Nancy Doss and her students on Saturday, January 5 at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center. This is presented by the Art Guild at the cultural center.