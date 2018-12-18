on 12/18/2018 |

Marietta Arline (Burns) Haines, of Richmond, Ky, formerly of Greensburg, Kentucky, born on June 9, 1924 in West Lafayette, Indiana, to the late Eunice Arline and the late John J. Burns, passed away at age 94 on December 17, 2018 in Richmond, Kentucky. Mary was married to the late Don C. Haines, DVM.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Hobart Burns, John “Jack” Burns, and William “Billy” Burns; and grandson, Michael Haines.

Mary is survived by her sons, Mark Haines (Betty) and Walter Haines (Paula); daughter Susan Kipp (Jim); and grandchildren, Blake Brandon (John), Lauren Clark (Dustin), Mandy Williams (Brad), Annie Kipp, Anders Kipp, Kellye Soto, and Griff Nadile (Jade). She is also survived by 16 great grandchildren.

Mary loved quilting, ceramics, and collecting all manner of things. She was a lifetime member of the Greensburg United Methodist Church.

Friends and family are welcome to attend the visitation on Thursday, December 20, at 11:00 a.m. and services at 1:00 p.m. at Foster-Toler-Curry Funeral Home, 209 West Court Street, Greensburg, Kentucky, 42743.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy be given to the McCready – Telford Foundation, 300 Stocker Drive, Richmond, Kentucky, 40475 or charity of choice.