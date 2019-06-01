Connie Jo Beckham, 66 of Bowling Green died Saturday, January 5, 2019 at the
Medical Center
The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Raymond and Mary
Elizabeth Miller Fox and is preceded in death by a son, Shannon Beckham;
three sisters, Linda York, Wanda Cherry, Shelia Fox; two brothers, Danny Fox
and Floyd Collins. She was a homemaker and a member of Glendale Baptist
Church.
Her survivors include her husband of 50 years, Roger Beckham; one daughter,
Melissa McDougal (Robert); one son, Kelly Beckham (Renee); several
grandchildren; two great grandchildren; five sisters, Louise Conner, Dianne
Vibbert (Art Wilkinson), Carolyn Mayhew (Steve), Bonnie Vincent, Angie Fox;
two brothers, Timmy Fox (Trish) and Gary Fox; several nieces and nephews and
two sisters-in-law, Angie Fox and Linda Collins.
Funeral service will be at 12 noon on Tuesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home,
Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Fairview Cemetery #2. Visitation 4-8
p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
