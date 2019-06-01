Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

CONNIE JO BECKHAM

on 01/06/2019 | 
Connie Jo Beckham, 66 of Bowling Green died Saturday, January 5, 2019 at the
Medical Center
The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Raymond and Mary
Elizabeth Miller Fox and is preceded in death by a son, Shannon Beckham;
three sisters, Linda York, Wanda Cherry, Shelia Fox; two brothers, Danny Fox
and Floyd Collins. She was a homemaker and a member of Glendale Baptist
Church. 
Her survivors include her husband of 50 years, Roger Beckham; one daughter,
Melissa McDougal (Robert); one son, Kelly Beckham (Renee); several
grandchildren; two great grandchildren; five sisters, Louise Conner, Dianne
Vibbert (Art Wilkinson), Carolyn Mayhew (Steve), Bonnie Vincent, Angie Fox;
two brothers, Timmy Fox (Trish) and Gary Fox; several nieces and nephews and
two sisters-in-law, Angie Fox and Linda Collins. 
Funeral service will be at 12 noon on Tuesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home,
Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Fairview Cemetery #2. Visitation 4-8
p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “CONNIE JO BECKHAM”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
49°
Clear
Mostly Cloudy
Sunday 01/06 10%
High 61° / Low 44°
Mostly Cloudy
Chance of Rain
Monday 01/07 40%
High 61° / Low 52°
Chance of Rain
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 01/08 10%
High 58° / Low 32°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.