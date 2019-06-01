on 01/06/2019 |

Connie Jo Beckham, 66 of Bowling Green died Saturday, January 5, 2019 at the

Medical Center

The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Raymond and Mary

Elizabeth Miller Fox and is preceded in death by a son, Shannon Beckham;

three sisters, Linda York, Wanda Cherry, Shelia Fox; two brothers, Danny Fox

and Floyd Collins. She was a homemaker and a member of Glendale Baptist

Church.

Her survivors include her husband of 50 years, Roger Beckham; one daughter,

Melissa McDougal (Robert); one son, Kelly Beckham (Renee); several

grandchildren; two great grandchildren; five sisters, Louise Conner, Dianne

Vibbert (Art Wilkinson), Carolyn Mayhew (Steve), Bonnie Vincent, Angie Fox;

two brothers, Timmy Fox (Trish) and Gary Fox; several nieces and nephews and

two sisters-in-law, Angie Fox and Linda Collins.

Funeral service will be at 12 noon on Tuesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home,

Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Fairview Cemetery #2. Visitation 4-8