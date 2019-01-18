Logo


GLADYS NORRIS CRAIG

on 01/18/2019 |

Gladys Norris Craig 81 of Glasgow died Friday, January 18, 2019 at Runnell’s Family Care. Funeral arrangements are incomplete but will be under the direction of the A F Crow and Son Funeral Home.

