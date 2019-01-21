on 01/21/2019 |

Virginia Lee Page, age 83, of Hardyville, KY, passed away Saturday, January 19, 2019, at her residence in Hardyville, KY. She was a retired inspector from Louisville Bedding Company and a member ofHorse Cave First Baptist Church.

She was the daughter of the late Frank Hill and Lottie Cardin Hill and wife of the late Leon Page.

Virginia is survived by her children, Diane Page of Horse Cave, KY, Michael Page of Chicago, IL, Leonard Page of Horse Cave, KY, Bobby Page of Horse Cave, KY, Marcus Page of Gautier, MS, Kimberly Page of New York, NY, Debra Dice of Atlanta, GA, and Andre Page of Horse Cave, KY. Also survived by her brother-in-law James Page of Chicago, IL, sisters-in law Betsy Page of Chicago, IL, Christine Greene (George) of Cincinnati, OH, Ethel Fisher (Ken) of Gary, IN, Mary Crawford (William) of Indianapolis, IN and Carolyn Satchell of Chicago, IL. She is also survived by her many grandchildren and great grandchildren, as well as many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. CT, Friday, January 25, 2019, and from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. CT, Saturday, January 26, 2019, at Horse Cave First Baptist Church, Horse Cave, KY. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 26, 2019 at the church. Interment will be at Horse Cave Cemetery Guthrie Street, Horse Cave, KY. Arrangements by Brooks Funeral Home.