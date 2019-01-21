on 01/21/2019 |

Bobby R. Floyd, Sr., 81 of Bowling Green died Saturday, January 19, 2019 at his residence. The Warren County native was a son of the late Dick and Elizabeth Grimes Floyd and husband of the late Mary Yvonne Bunch Floyd.

He is preceded in death by a grandson, Colton Matthews and a brother, Harold Floyd. Bobby was a Warren County Deputy Jailer and a farmer.

His survivors include, his son, Bobby Floyd Jr. (Krysti), his daughters, Kellie Campbell and Robin Matthews; seven grandchildren, Josh Floyd, Katie Weakley (James), Logan Campbell, Skyler Campbell, Chelsey Matthews, Junior Matthews, Eva Matthews; four sisters, Sandra Duvall, Marilyn Roberson, Martha Floyd, Diane Dyer (Barry); two brothers, Ronnie and Gary Floyd, several nieces and nephews and a sister-in-law, Myrna Floyd.

Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Boiling Springs Cemetery. Visitation 4:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday and 9:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.