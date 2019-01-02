DAVID G TAYLOR (UPDATED)

on 02/01/2019 |

David G. Taylor, 85 of Cub Run, passed away Thursday morning at the Medical Center of Bowling Green. He was born in Cub Run on January 5, 1934 to the late Thomas & Joann Puckett Taylor. David was a life-long farmer, a U.S. Army veteran and a member of the Union Light Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by a grandson Mark David Baker, four brothers Howard, Edwin, Homer & Victor Taylor and by three sisters Evelyn Gibbons, Millie Huff & Doris Taylor

He is survived by his loving wife – Josie Sanders Taylor

One son-Roger Taylor of Gallatin, TN

Two daughters-Janice Walters & hus. Ken of Murfreesboro, TN

Sandra Baker & hus. John of Bowling Green

One brother-Gary Taylor & wife Omega of Mammoth Cave

Four sisters-Edna Logsdon of Cub Run

Nannie Bell Logsdon of Cub Run

Deloris Logsdon of Glasgow

Barbara Lee of Hodgenville

Six grandchildren-Valerie Potts, Brian Taylor, Jenny Thurman, Nathan Walters, Isaac Baker & Luke Baker

Five great-grandchildren-Josh Ferguson, Ben Ferguson, Quinn Thurman, Emma Walters, Arlie Thurman

Funeral services for David G. Taylor will be 1:30pm Sunday, Feb. 3 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Malcolm Doyle officiating. Visitation will be Saturday from 1-5pm and Sunday from 12noon until time for services at the Sego Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Union Light Cemetery with military honors. Memorial contributions may be given to the Union Light Cemetery fund, these can be left at the funeral home.