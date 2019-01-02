Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

DAVID G TAYLOR (UPDATED)

on 02/01/2019 |

David G. Taylor, 85 of Cub Run, passed away Thursday morning at the Medical Center of Bowling Green. He was born in Cub Run on January 5, 1934 to the late Thomas & Joann Puckett Taylor.   David was a life-long farmer, a U.S. Army veteran and a member of the Union Light Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by a grandson Mark David Baker, four brothers Howard, Edwin, Homer & Victor Taylor and by three sisters Evelyn Gibbons, Millie Huff & Doris Taylor

He is survived by his loving wife – Josie Sanders Taylor

One son-Roger Taylor of Gallatin, TN

Two daughters-Janice Walters & hus. Ken of Murfreesboro, TN

Sandra Baker & hus. John of Bowling Green

One brother-Gary Taylor & wife Omega of Mammoth Cave

Four sisters-Edna Logsdon of Cub Run

Nannie Bell Logsdon of Cub Run

Deloris Logsdon of Glasgow

Barbara Lee of Hodgenville

Six grandchildren-Valerie Potts, Brian Taylor, Jenny Thurman, Nathan Walters, Isaac Baker & Luke Baker

Five great-grandchildren-Josh Ferguson, Ben Ferguson, Quinn Thurman, Emma Walters, Arlie Thurman

Funeral services for David G. Taylor will be 1:30pm Sunday, Feb. 3 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Malcolm Doyle officiating.  Visitation will be Saturday from 1-5pm and Sunday from 12noon until time for services at the Sego Funeral Home.   Burial will be in the Union Light Cemetery with military honors.    Memorial contributions may be given to the Union Light Cemetery fund, these can be left at the funeral home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “DAVID G TAYLOR (UPDATED)”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

JUDY GLASS

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
45°
Overcast
Overcast
Friday 02/01 20%
High 48° / Low 33°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 02/02 10%
High 55° / Low 37°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Sunday 02/03 10%
High 62° / Low 43°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.