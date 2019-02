GWC IS MOVING

on 02/15/2019 |

THE GLASGOW WATER COMPANY HAS A NEW OFFICE LOCATION.

THE COMPANY HAS MOVED FROM ITS FORMER LOCATION ON 126 EAST MAIN STREET TO 301 WEST MAIN STREET. THE OFFICE IS IN THE FORMER B-B AND T BANK BUILDING.

THE GLASGOW WATER COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO REMIND CUSTOMERS THAT THE OFFICE WILL BE CLOSED TODAY AND MONDAY, IN OBSERVANCE OF PRESIDENT’S DAY.

IF YOU HAVE AN EMERGNECY AND MUST CONTACT THE GLASGOW WATER COMPANY, PLEASE CALL 2-7-0 6-5-1 3-7-2-7.

THE COMPANY HOPES TO ACCOMMODATE CUSTOMERS WITH BETTER PARKING, A NIGHT DEPOSIT BOX, AND DRIVE THRU SERVICES.

AGAIN, THE NUMBER TO CONTACT THE COMPANY IS 2-7-0 6-5-1 3-7-2-7.