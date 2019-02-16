Clifton Douglas (Doug) Neville, 91, of Zephyrhills, Florida passed away Monday, February 11, 2019 at Gulfside Center for Hospice Care in Zephyrhills. The former Cave City resident was born August 29, 1927 in Cave City to the late Earl and Verna Toohey Neville. He was the widower of Elizabeth Ann Williams Neville, an electrical engineer at Chrysler and former watchmaker at Neville’s Jewelry in Horse Cave. He was a US Air Force veteran, having served during the Korean Conflict and received the Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal and National Defense Service Medal. Survivors include three sons, James D. Neville, John P. Neville, Jeffrey A. Neville; two sisters, Earlene Bruce, Rita Sue Able and eight grandchildren. Funeral services will be at 11 AM Tuesday, February 19th at Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel, Cave City, with burial in the Cave City Cemetery. Visitation at the funeral home will be from 9:30 AM Tuesday until time of service.
CLIFTON DOUGLAS NEVILLE
