Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

CLIFTON DOUGLAS NEVILLE

on 02/16/2019 |

Clifton Douglas (Doug) Neville, 91, of Zephyrhills, Florida passed away Monday, February 11, 2019 at Gulfside Center for Hospice Care in Zephyrhills.  The former Cave City resident was born August 29, 1927 in Cave City to the late Earl and Verna Toohey Neville.  He was the widower of Elizabeth Ann Williams Neville, an electrical engineer at Chrysler and former watchmaker at Neville’s Jewelry in Horse Cave. He was a US Air Force veteran, having served during the Korean Conflict and received the Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal and National Defense Service Medal. Survivors include three sons, James D. Neville, John P. Neville, Jeffrey A. Neville; two sisters, Earlene Bruce, Rita Sue Able and eight grandchildren. Funeral services will be at 11 AM Tuesday, February 19th at Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel, Cave City, with burial in the Cave City Cemetery.  Visitation at the funeral home will be from 9:30 AM Tuesday until time of service.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “CLIFTON DOUGLAS NEVILLE”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

Kristie Poynter

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
42°
Clear
Rain
Saturday 02/16 80%
High 42° / Low 35°
Rain
Rain
Sunday 02/17 90%
High 51° / Low 33°
Rain
Overcast
Monday 02/18 10%
High 40° / Low 28°
Overcast
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.