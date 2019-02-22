HOUCHENS ARRESTED AFTER CAR ACCIDENT

on 02/22/2019 |

The Glasgow Police Department arrested Tiffany Houchens, Glasgow, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence after she was involved in a vehicle accident on Feb. 17.

Houchens was also charged with reckless driving; wanton endangerment, first degree; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; operating motor vehicle under the influence, first offense; and criminal mischief, first degree.

Officer Zane Greer arrested Houchens. Officer Mason Wethington assisted in the arrest.