TAP GRANTS REVIEWED, AUDIT REPORTED AT MONDAY’S CITY COUNCIL MEETING

The City’s transportation was the topic of discussion at last night’s Glasgow City Council meeting.

City grant administrator April Russell spoke at the meeting regarding a resolution committing the local share of funds necessary to secure a section of 5307-5311 Grant monies. Despite this grant ensuring that the city supports the transit system for five years, the grant is renewed annually, according to Russell.

The grant requires that the city commit its local share to the transit system. The grant includes budget money distributed among areas of interest to the transit system such as equipment needs, bus maintenance, fuel, and general needs, salaries of bus drivers, etc.

Russell also gave an update on the ongoing TAP grants. TAP means transportation alternatives program, a type of block grant that allows for the completion of non-roadway projects such as on and off road pedestrian sidewalks, historical preservation and safe routes to schools.

Currently, the city has its eyes on two TAP grants. TAP grant number one will make a connection from Twyman Park, off Bunche Avenue, and Gorin Park, on East Main Street. A continuous concrete or asphalt sidewalk will begin at Twyman Park, run along Bunche Avenue, turn right onto South Franklin Street, then it would turn left on to East College Street where it would go until a bridged connection between East College Street and Bowen Avenue. After the bridge, the sidewalk will continue along Carnation Drive, where the current Bully’s on Main restaurant is located, and it would cross East Main Street into Gorin Park.

Russell said there would be curbing, and drainage implemented alongside the sidewalk.

The second TAP grant would build a passageway from Bunche Avenue to the 31-E bypass. The sidewalk would begin at Bunche Avenue and travel down Highway 249, alongside of the road where the Hero Center is, and it would cross 249 on to Trojan Trail where it would continue up to the bypass.

Councilman Patrick Guance inquired about the safety of the crossing. Russell said there was no other option but to place it on the opposite side, but they’ve inquired about putting a traffic signal at the crossing.

The first TAP grant is set to be bid out next month.

Belinda Coulter, a representative from Taylor, Polson & Company, presented the city’s audit for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2018. The city was given a “clean” audit, according to Coulter. The City was compliant in all areas and there were no inconsistencies in the report.

Toward the end of the meeting, Councilman Terry Bunnell entertained that a Strategic Planning Committee be formed. Several council members volunteered to be on the committee.