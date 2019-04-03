Logo


DAYTHIA ANTELL ALLEN

on 03/04/2019 |

Daythia Antell Allen, 56, of Glasgow, died Sunday, March 3, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Griffin, Ga, the daughter of the late Tim Owens and Shirlene Allen. She had worked at several local restaurants as a cook and was a member of Owens Chapel Baptist Church.

Survivors include two daughters, Avante Parks and husband Oliver and Latavia Long both of GA; five grandchildren; seven sisters, Lisa Allen, Sheryl Page, Denise Leach (Eugene), Susie Green (Willie), Barbara Hood, Pamela Hill (Johnny Hill) and Mary Weems all of GA; three brothers, Ejnor Allen (Evelma), Tim Owens Jr., and Jeffery Owens all of GA; one uncle, Richard Allen (Jackie) of GA.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by one brother, Ronnie Owens and a sister, Lula Belle Owens.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Saturday, March 9th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Odd Fellow Cemetery in Glasgow. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10:00am until time for services at the funeral home.

 

