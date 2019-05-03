TWO PEOPLE DIE IN MONDAY NIGHT COLLISION

on 03/05/2019 |

On Monday, March 4th at 21:43 PM, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a two vehicle injury collision involving a passenger vehicle and a passenger truck. The collision had occurred at 7606 Glasgow Road.

The preliminary investigation indicated that Joshua T. Thomas (36) of Glasgow, KY was travelling westbound on Glasgow Road when his 1999 Buick vehicle crossed the center line, striking a 2011 Chevy truck being driven by Christopher D. Gentry (42) of Smith’s Grove, KY while it was traveling eastbound on Glasgow Road.

Upon impact, Gentry’s vehicle left the roadway, coming to a final rest onto its side. Joshua Thomas’s vehicle came to a final rest and remained in the roadway following the initial impact. Both Mr. Christopher D. Gentry and Joshua T. Thomas were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Christopher D. Gentry’s passenger, Amy M. Love of Park City was taken by air evacuation to Vanderbilt. Her condition is unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by Warren County Sheriff’s Sergeant, Jonathan

Shackelford. He was assisted on the scene by fellow WCSO deputies, Smith’s Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Medical Center EMS, Bowling Green City Fire, Air Evac and Warren County Coroner’s office.

Barren County deputies and Glasgow Police assisted in notification to immediate family members. No further information is available for release at this time.

.