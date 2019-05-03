Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

TWO PEOPLE DIE IN MONDAY NIGHT COLLISION

on 03/05/2019 |

On Monday, March 4th at 21:43 PM, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a two vehicle injury collision involving a passenger vehicle and a passenger truck. The collision had occurred at 7606 Glasgow Road.

The preliminary investigation indicated that Joshua T. Thomas (36) of Glasgow, KY was travelling westbound on Glasgow Road when his 1999 Buick vehicle crossed the center line, striking a 2011 Chevy truck being driven by Christopher D. Gentry (42) of Smith’s Grove, KY while it was traveling eastbound on Glasgow Road.

Upon impact, Gentry’s vehicle left the roadway, coming to a final rest onto its side. Joshua Thomas’s vehicle came to a final rest and remained in the roadway following the initial impact. Both Mr. Christopher D. Gentry and Joshua T. Thomas were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Christopher D. Gentry’s passenger, Amy M. Love of Park City was taken by air evacuation to Vanderbilt. Her condition is unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by Warren County Sheriff’s Sergeant, Jonathan
Shackelford. He was assisted on the scene by fellow WCSO deputies, Smith’s Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Medical Center EMS, Bowling Green City Fire, Air Evac and Warren County Coroner’s office.

Barren County deputies and Glasgow Police assisted in notification to immediate family members. No further information is available for release at this time.
.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “TWO PEOPLE DIE IN MONDAY NIGHT COLLISION”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

The location could not be found.

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.