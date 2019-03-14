Logo


BROOKLYNN GRACE BASS

on 03/14/2019 |
Brooklynn Grace Bass, newborn daughter of Brian Patrick Bass and Kelly Marie Cline Bass. Brooklynn was born and died on March 13, 2019 at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brother, Brayden Bass and her sister, Lauren Bass; maternal grandparents, Ronnie and Nancy Cline; paternal grandparents, Arlene and Danny Vincent; uncle, Greg Cline; aunt, April Johnson and Julie Vincent; cousins, Shelby Cline, Riley Cline, Collin Cline, Caleb Johnson and Ruthie Vincent; maternal great grandfather, James Page; paternal great grandmother, Betty Bass; several uncles, aunts and cousins also survive.

She is preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Robert Bass; maternal great grandmother, Noma Page; paternal great grandfather, Ralph Bass.

A graveside service for Brooklynn Grace Bass, will be held 2:00pm Sunday, March 17th at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. The family will receive friends and family from 1:30pm until time for services at the Cemetery. A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that a memorial contribution may be made to Sacred Selections: www. sacred selections.org. or Glory Baby Ministry: paypal.com/us/fundraiser/ charity/ 2896303

