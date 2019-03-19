Logo


BC SCHOOLS AMENDS SCHOOL CALENDAR, STUDENTS RECOGNIZED

on 03/19/2019 |
The Barren County Board of Education made an amendment to the 2018-2019 school calendar.

Barren County Schools was not in session last Thursday and Friday. School officials dismissed school during the girls basketball state tournament.

This left two days in the schedule that would have to be made up before the end of the school year.

It was ultimately decided that students and staff would make up those school days on March 29 and May 20.

This decision was made after board members considered May 20 and 21, but due to May 21 being a primary election day, the district would have to legally excuse its staff for up to four hours to allow them to vote.

The poll at Eastern Elementary School would have to be reassigned if school were to be in session on May 21, as well.
The amendment to the calendar ultimately causes this year’s graduation to also fall on Monday, May 20. Baccalaureate would be the Sunday before graduation, falling on May 19.

The two contract days for teachers that must be made up will most likely be on May 21 and May 22 following the last day for students.

Closing day would finally fall on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

As a part of last night’s meeting, Superintendent Bo Matthews had some thanks to extend to the community.

Matthews says there are more opportunities to see the district’s work tonight at a special gathering from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Barren County High School.

Director of Pupil Personnel and School Facilities Anthony Frazier wants to remind the public that some important dates are coming soon.

Students of the month were named last night; Landree Button from North Jackson and Anthony Vitatoe from BCHS: Certified Employee of the month is Terri Robertson, Classified Employee of the month Maxine Smith, and Volunteer of the Month, Tyler Staples. All three are from North Jackson Elementary.

The BCHS Beta Show Choir was recognized last night as well.

