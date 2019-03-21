Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

MAN ARRESTED FOLLOWING PURSUIT IN GLASGOW

on 03/21/2019 |
Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Police have arrested a Glasgow man following a pursuit on Monday.

The Glasgow Police Department responded to Little Work Acres Trailer Park in reference to a subject beating on a door with a gun.

Upon arrival, a male subject had left the scene in a white Chevy Cobalt. Officer Wesley Hicks located a vehicle matching the description on Columbia Avenue traveling in the middle of the roadway at a high rate of speed. Hicks attempted to stop the vehicle, however, the vehicle failed to stop and reached speeds more than 120 miles per hour.

The pursuit ended in Metcalfe County at the Node Road and Seven Springs Church Road intersection, where the vehicle collided with a state right-a-way sign. The driver fled on foot but was later apprehended.

Tony Paul Harper Jr., 26, of Glasgow, was arrested and charged with Speeding 26 miles per hour or greater speed limit, reckless driving, disregarding a stop sign, improperly driving on the left side of the road, failure to or improper signal, improper passing, first degree fleeing or evading police (Motor Vehicle), second degree fleeing or evading police (On Foot), leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid or assistance, first degree unlawful imprisonment, first degree wanton endangerment (Police Officer), 4th degree assault (Domestic), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/ drugs/ etc. (aggravated circumstance), and third degree criminal mischief.

Officer Wesley Hicks made the arrest, assisted by the Kentucky State Police, Barren County Sheriff’s Department and Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Department.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “MAN ARRESTED FOLLOWING PURSUIT IN GLASGOW”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Light Drizzle
Currently
45°
Light Drizzle
Overcast
Thursday 03/21 20%
High 51° / Low 34°
Overcast
Clear
Friday 03/22 10%
High 57° / Low 27°
Clear
Clear
Saturday 03/23 0%
High 56° / Low 37°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.