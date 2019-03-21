MAN ARRESTED FOLLOWING PURSUIT IN GLASGOW

on 03/21/2019 |

Police have arrested a Glasgow man following a pursuit on Monday.

The Glasgow Police Department responded to Little Work Acres Trailer Park in reference to a subject beating on a door with a gun.

Upon arrival, a male subject had left the scene in a white Chevy Cobalt. Officer Wesley Hicks located a vehicle matching the description on Columbia Avenue traveling in the middle of the roadway at a high rate of speed. Hicks attempted to stop the vehicle, however, the vehicle failed to stop and reached speeds more than 120 miles per hour.

The pursuit ended in Metcalfe County at the Node Road and Seven Springs Church Road intersection, where the vehicle collided with a state right-a-way sign. The driver fled on foot but was later apprehended.

Tony Paul Harper Jr., 26, of Glasgow, was arrested and charged with Speeding 26 miles per hour or greater speed limit, reckless driving, disregarding a stop sign, improperly driving on the left side of the road, failure to or improper signal, improper passing, first degree fleeing or evading police (Motor Vehicle), second degree fleeing or evading police (On Foot), leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid or assistance, first degree unlawful imprisonment, first degree wanton endangerment (Police Officer), 4th degree assault (Domestic), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/ drugs/ etc. (aggravated circumstance), and third degree criminal mischief.

Officer Wesley Hicks made the arrest, assisted by the Kentucky State Police, Barren County Sheriff’s Department and Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Department.