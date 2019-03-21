Logo


BIRTHDAYS AND ANNIVERSARIES FOR THURSDAY, MARCH 21, 2019

BIRTHDAYS

Jerry Mayes

Steve Richardson

Ruth Ann Sexton

Michael McGuire

Terri Murrey (60)

Caden Richardson (9)

Jayla Escamilla (6)

Gina Turner

Landon Hensley (10)

Casey Toms Parker

Donald Ford

Hugh England

Mattea Garrett Wyatt

MICHAEL MCGUIRE

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


