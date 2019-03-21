DOMESTIC DISPUTE WITH JUVENILE ENDS WITH AN ARREST

on 03/21/2019 |

Metcalfe County Deputy Josh Neal received a complaint on Wednesday morning around 7:30AM that Edmonton Police Officer David Lunz had been advised of a fight that was in progress at the intersection of Randolph Road and the drive of the Metcalfe County High School.

Deputy Neal and Officer Lunz responded to the complaint, and upon further investigation it was determined that 35 year old Kenya Parrish was involved in a domestic dispute with a juvenile. As a result, Mrs. Parrish was placed under arrest by Deputy Neal. Further investigation determined that Parrish was in possession of a white crystal substance suspected to be methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia –including a glass pipe.

Mrs. Parrish was charged with

Possession of a controlled substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine).

Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Posses

Assault, 4th Degree (no visible injury)

She was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.