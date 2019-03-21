Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

DOMESTIC DISPUTE WITH JUVENILE ENDS WITH AN ARREST

on 03/21/2019 |
Tweet
Share44
44 Shares

Metcalfe County Deputy Josh Neal  received a complaint on Wednesday morning around 7:30AM that Edmonton Police Officer David Lunz had been advised of a fight that was in progress at the intersection of Randolph Road and the drive of the Metcalfe County High School.

Deputy Neal and Officer Lunz responded to the complaint, and upon further investigation it was determined  that  35 year old Kenya Parrish was involved in a domestic dispute  with a juvenile. As a result, Mrs. Parrish was placed under arrest by Deputy Neal. Further investigation determined that Parrish was in possession of a white crystal substance suspected to be methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia –including a glass pipe.

Mrs. Parrish was charged  with

Possession of a controlled substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine).

Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Posses

Assault, 4th Degree (no visible injury)

She was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “DOMESTIC DISPUTE WITH JUVENILE ENDS WITH AN ARREST”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
45°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 03/21 10%
High 52° / Low 34°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Friday 03/22 10%
High 56° / Low 26°
Clear
Clear
Saturday 03/23 10%
High 56° / Low 38°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.