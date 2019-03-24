Logo


REGINA FORKUM HENDERSON

on 03/24/2019
Regenia Forkum Henderson, 80, Smiths Grove, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 at the Medical Center, Bowling Green.  She was born June 09, 1938 in Bowling Green to the late Mary Susan Sears Fockum Draper and Raymond Vasper Forkum and was the widow of Horace (Jake) Henderson.  Survivors include her sons, Harry Joe Payne JR (Kimberly), Bon Ayr, Richard “Andy” Payne, Tucson, AZ; daughters, Debra Jones (Terry), TN, Phyllis Zimmerman (Paul) Tucson, Linda Moore, Bowling Green; a sister, Lavada Larkins (Eddie), LaGrange; seven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be at 2PM Monday, March 25th at Old Union Cemetery in Warren County.  Visitation at the Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel, Cave City, will be Monday from 12 to 1 PM.

Memorial condolences may be made at www.BobHuntFuneralChapel.com

 

