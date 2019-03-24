Logo


JERRY N NELSON STEPHENS

on 03/24/2019 |
Jerry N (Nelson) Stephens, born December 15, 1936 in Metcalfe County, passed peacefully from his earthly home in Hoover, AL to his heavenly home, on March 23, 2019.

Jerry is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of over 63 years, Mary Rush Stephens. Together they lived in Kentucky, Missouri, Iowa and Illinois during his working lifetime; retiring in 1999 to Naples, Florida where they were members of Vanderbilt Country Club until moving to Hoover, Alabama in 2017.

Also surviving is his only child, Jerry Michael Stephens and daughter in law Sheila of Hoover, AL.; a grandson Spencer (and his wife Jennifer), Alabama and a granddaughter Elizabeth R. Stephens, South Carolina. His great-grandson Anson Jerry brightened the last two years of life and was a major factor in the move from Florida to Alabama.

Jerry served in the United States Air Force after high school.

An avid golfer in retirement, he made his first and only hole in one on February 20,2014 and shot his age in September 2018 during the next to last round of his golf career.

His surviving in-laws: Lena M Dickerson, Ella Rush, Marine Rush, Sue Romines, Suzanne Rush, Butch and Jolene Rush all of Kentucky. One brother in law Woodson Hurt in South Carolina. Surviving nieces and nephews include David Dickerson, Carl Dickerson, Jill Dickerson Bryant, Robert Romines, John Romines, Steven Romines, Bruce Rush, Todd Rush, Jennifer Simms, Kathy Robinson, Kim Hurt and Darlene Buckno.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Gusty and Corine Martin Stephens, and one sister Shirly Jean Stephens Hurt.

Funeral service will be held 1 pm Wednesday at Hatcher and Saddler Funeral Home with burial in Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation from 11 am to 1 pm Wednesday at the funeral home.

