4TH REGION BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL SCORES AND SCHEDULE

on 05/29/2018 |

The 4th Region Baseball and Softball tournaments kicked off this Memorial Day, with several local teams being represented in the tournament. After some wild games and crazy plays, here’s how the outcome of the day looked like:

SOFTBALL:

Allen County-Scottsville- 1 vs. Logan County- 0

Franklin-Simpson- 8 vs. Metcalfe County- 1

South Warren- 20 vs. Russell County- 5

Warren East- 10 vs. Barren County- 0

BASEBALL:

Bowling Green- 9 vs. Logan County-0

Cumberland County- 5 vs. Barren County- 3

Franklin-Simpson- 3 vs. South Warren- 0

Russell County- 12 vs. Monroe County- 1

Now with the first round out of the way, the Semifinals of the 4th Region Tournament are set, here’s a look at the schedule:

SOFTBALL:

ACS vs. South Warren 5/29 @ 6 PM

Franklin-Simpson vs. Warren East 5/29 @ 8 PM

BASEBALL:

Bowling Green vs. Cumberland County 5/29 @ 6 PM

Franklin-Simpson vs. Russell County 5/29 @ 8 PM