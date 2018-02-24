4TH REGION TOURNAMENT BRACKETS ANNOUNCED

on 02/24/2018 |

On Saturday morning local Athletic Directors and media reported to Warren East High School for the annual draw of the 4th region tournament for Boys and Girls Basketball. WCLU Sports Director Joe Myers was on the scene to catch when and who local teams participating would be playing. Here’s his report:

A full picture of the Boys 4th Region Tournament Draw Results:



The Girls 4th Region Tournament Draw Results:



Tickets can be purchased at all participating High School’s front offices for $8 or at the door at WKU’s Diddle Arena the evening of the games for $8. Children 5 and under get in free.