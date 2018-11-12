6 GPD OFFICERS PROMOTED-1 SWORN IN

on 12/11/2018 |

The Glasgow Police Department has promoted 6 officers and added one to the ranks.



A.J. Moore was sworn in as the newest Glasgow Police Officer.



Officers Nick Houchens, Steven Fields, and Ashley Jones were promoted to Sergeant. Officers Justin Kirkpatrick, Aaron Cowan, and Jabin Mcguire were promoted to Lieutenant.



Officers had family and friends in attendance at the Glasgow City Council meeting, last night, to help pin their new regalia.