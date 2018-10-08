Logo


6 SERVED HART COUNTY WARRANTS

on 08/10/2018 |


The following Hart County Indictment Warrants were executed on Wednesday by the Hart County Sheriff’s Office and all were lodged in the Hart County Jail.
1. Jordan Bruton, age 24, 126 Scott St., Munfordville, KY Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree, $25,000.00 Cash Bond
2. 2. Dwight Wright, age 42, 205 Comer Ave., Horse Cave, KY Criminal Mischief 1st Degree 2 counts, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle 1st Degree, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operators License, Failure of Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance, Persistent Felony Offender 1st Degree, $25,000.00 Cash Bond

3. 3. Paul A. Buckner, age 31, 1600 Doc Speevack Rd., Munfordville, KY
Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, $5000.00 Cash Bond

4. 4. Allen Gibson, age 62, 7409 N Dixie Hwy, Bonnieville, KY Assault 2nd Degree, $20,000.00 Cash Bond

5. 5. Gary Jewell, age 39, 1595 Davis Bend Rd, Canmer, KY
Burglary 3rd Degree, Deposit Litter in a Receptacle and Elements Carry Away, $50,000.00 Cash Bond

6. 6. Donald Huffman, 22, 745 Hedgepeth Rd., Canmer, KY Burglary 2nd Degree, Sexual Abuse 1st Degree, $9500.00 Cash Bond

