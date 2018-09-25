7,000 APPLY FOR 600 JOBS IN KENTUCKY-WE NEEDED IT…

on 09/25/2018 |

Just as we have tried to bring you local news at WCLU in the most modern ways our organization can manage to provide, there’s a digital news company in eastern Kentucky known as MyTownTV HD that is doing the same. On Facebook, yesterday, I happened to catch a Live Broadcast that seemed familiar, and after a couple of minutes, I realized it was.

Just last Tuesday, former Barren County Judge-Executive David Dickerson, who is now the Secretary of Labor for the Commonwealth of Kentucky, was in town. He addressed the fiscal court on strategies and proven successes on how to bring industry to the area. One of the examples of multiple communities and their respective governments working together was the recent announcement of Braidy Industries building a 1 million square foot facility to manufacture strong aluminum at unprecedented weights. He says it’s part of Governor Matt Bevin’s vision to make Kentucky a manufacturing powerhouse. Opening up MyTownTV HD’s broadcast on Facebook yesterday was Governor Bevin, who says the Greenup County facility will be the 13th largest building in Kentucky.

That video was part of a press conference held in New York City to unveil the plans for the Kentucky facility and the way other companies are partnering together to secure purchases from every major autovotive manufacturer. Chairman and CEO of Braidy Industries, Craig Bourdasky, addressed the crowd…and being married to an Eastern Kentucky native and knowing their struggles, I couldn’t help but be emotional when hearing how 7,000 applications have been submitted for the 600 full-time jobs.

For a region who’s lost a majority of it’s coal industry jobs, and as a fellow Kentuckian, I can’t help but be happy, to say the least, for the people of Northeastern Kentucky.

You’ll notice in the comments, this is a God-Send.