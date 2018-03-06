911 ACTIVITY

on 06/03/2018 |

Around 9:56AM yesterday the Barren County Sheriff’s office responded to an accident reported on Burkesville Road and Nobob Road. Reports came in that a tractor trailer was involved in the accident. The Sheriff’s office was assisted by the Temple Hill Volunteer Fire Department, East Barren Volunteer Fire Department, and Barren-Metcalfe EMS. No other details are available at this time.

The Barren County Sheriff’s office also responded to a vehicle fire Friday night around 10PM. The vehicle was on Burkesville Road. The Sheriff’s office was assisted by the East Barren and Temple Hill Volunteer Fire Departments.