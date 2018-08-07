Logo


911 Activity

on 07/08/2018

An accident was reported with injuries to the Barren County Sheriff’s office on Friday around 11:20AM. The accident was on New Bowling Green Road and the Sheriff’s office was assisted by the South Barren Volunteer Fire Department and the Barren-Metcalfe EMS.

The Barren County Sheriff’s office was called to an accident on Louisville Road reported with injuries. The accident occured around 3:10 Friday afternoon and they were assisted by the Park City Volunteer Fire Department and Barren-Metcalfe EMS

The Glasgow Police Department responded to an accident with injuries around 3:31PM Saturday afternoon on Max Wagner. They were assisted by the Glasgow Fire Department and the Barren-Metcalfe EMS

Just before 4PM KSP responded to an accident on I-65 at the 48 Mile Marker and was assisted by the Park City Volunteer Fire Department and the Barren-Metcalfe EMS.

Around 7:42 Saturday night the Glasgow Police Department responded to Happy Valley Road to an accident reported with injuries. They were assisted by the Glasgow Fire Department and the Barren-Metcalfe EMS.

