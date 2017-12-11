911 ACTIVITY FOR THE WEEKEND

on 11/12/2017 |

An accident with injuries occurred around 9:32 Friday morning on H Johnson Road in Barren County. The Barren County Sheriff’s office investigated and was assisted by the Barren Metcalfe EMS and Hiseville Volunteer Fire Department.

A fire was reported to the Cave City Fire Department on East Duke Street in Cave City around 2:05 Friday afternoon. The Park City and Hiseville Volunteer Fire Departments assisted along with the Barren Metcalfe EMS.

Just before 2PM yesterday an accident with injuries was reported on Bunch Avenue in Glasgow. The Glasgow Police Department investigated and was assisted by the Glasgow Fire Department and Barren-Metcalfe EMS

No other details available at this time.