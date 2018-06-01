Logo


911 ACTIVITY FRIDAY JANUARY 5, 2017

on 01/06/2018 |

An accident was reported just after noon on Happy Valley Road in Glasgow. The Glasgow Police Department responded and was assisted by the Glasgow Fire Department and Barren-Metcalfe EMS.

Around 6:43 Friday night the Glasgow Police Department responded to an accident reported at the intersection of Grandview Avenue and South L. Rogers Wells Blvd. The Glasgow Fire Department and Barren-Metcalfe EMS assisted.

A vehicle fire was reported to the Glasgow Fire Department just before 9PM Friday night. the fire was reported on Happy Valley Road in Glasgow. The Glasgow Police Department assisted.

