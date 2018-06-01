911 ACTIVITY FRIDAY JANUARY 5, 2017

An accident was reported just after noon on Happy Valley Road in Glasgow. The Glasgow Police Department responded and was assisted by the Glasgow Fire Department and Barren-Metcalfe EMS.
Around 6:43 Friday night the Glasgow Police Department responded to an accident reported at the intersection of Grandview Avenue and South L. Rogers Wells Blvd. The Glasgow Fire Department and Barren-Metcalfe EMS assisted.
A vehicle fire was reported to the Glasgow Fire Department just before 9PM Friday night. the fire was reported on Happy Valley Road in Glasgow. The Glasgow Police Department assisted.
