911 ACTIVITY FRIDAY

A vehicle fire was reported on the Cumberland Parkway Friday afternoon around 1:47. The Glasgow Police Department and Glasgow Fire Department responded. No other details are available at this time.

An accident was reported on Hiseville Road Friday afternoon around 4:43PM. The Barren County Sheriff’s office investigated and was assisted by the Hiseville Volunteer Fire Department and the Barren County EMS. No other details are available at this time.

There was a dryer fire reported Friday evening just after 8PM on Scott Street. The Glasgow Police Department responded and was assisted by the Glasgow Fire Department. No other details available at this time.