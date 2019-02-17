Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

911 ACTIVITY FRIDAY

on 02/17/2019 |

A vehicle fire was reported on the Cumberland Parkway Friday afternoon around 1:47. The Glasgow Police Department and Glasgow Fire Department responded. No other details are available at this time.

An accident was reported on Hiseville Road Friday afternoon around 4:43PM. The Barren County Sheriff’s office investigated and was assisted by the Hiseville Volunteer Fire Department and the Barren County EMS. No other details are available at this time.

There was a dryer fire reported Friday evening just after 8PM on Scott Street. The Glasgow Police Department responded and was assisted by the Glasgow Fire Department. No other details available at this time.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “911 ACTIVITY FRIDAY”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

Kristie Poynter

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Rain
Currently
36°
Rain
Rain
Sunday 02/17 100%
High 50° / Low 31°
Rain
Overcast
Monday 02/18 10%
High 39° / Low 27°
Overcast
Rain
Tuesday 02/19 100%
High 43° / Low 35°
Rain
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.