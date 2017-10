on 10/15/2017 |

Accident with injuries reported Saturday around 1:36 on Hiseville Road. The Barren County Sheriff’s Office, Barren-Metcalfe EMS, Hiseville Volunteer Fire Department and Cave City Police Department responded.

Accident with injuries reported Friday around 5:10PM on East Cherry Street. The Glasgow Police Department, Glasgow Fire Department, Barren-Metcalfe EMS responded.

No other details available at this time.