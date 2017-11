911 ACTIVITY SATURDAY NIGHT

on 11/26/2017 |

A House Fire Was Reported To The Glasgow Fire Department Around 8:51 Saturday Morning On South Morgan Street. Glasgow Police Departments, Haywood Fire Department And East Barren Volunteer Fire Department Assisted.

Around 2:42 Saturday Afternoon A Hay Fire Was Reported On Old Happy Valley Road In Cave City. The Cave City Fire Department Responded And Was Assisted By The Park City And South Barren Volunteer Fire Departments. The Barren County Sheriff’s Office Also Assisted.

Around 3:30 A Field/Brush Fire Was Reported On Liz Lane In Hiseville The Hiseville Fire Department Responded.

The Glasgow Police Department Responded To A Reported Accident With Injuries On The West Main Street Around 6:30. The Accident Caused Part Of West Main To Be Blocked For A Short Period Of Time. The Glasgow Fire Department And Barren-Metcalfe Ems Assisted.