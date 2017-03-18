911 Police Activity for Friday

At 1:39 yesterday afternoon the law enforcement responded to an accident on I65 at the 47 milemarker southbound. The Park City and Cave City volunteer Fire Departments and Barren/Metcalfe EMS responded.

At 7:49 yesterday the Barren County Sherriff’s office responded to an accident on the Cumberland Parkway between the first and 10th milemarker the Park City Volunteer Fire Department and Barren/Metcalfe EMS assisted.

At 10:01 last night the Glasgow Police Department responded to an accident on Happy Valley Road and was assisted by the Glasgow Fire Department and the Barren/Metcalfe EMS.