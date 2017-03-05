911 POLICE ACTIVITY FROM THE WEEKEND

The Barren County Sheriff’s office responded to an accident on North Jackson Highway Saturday morning around 6:13AM. The Hiseville Volunteer Fire Department and Barren-Metcalfe EMS assisted.
Around 2:22PM the Glasgow Police Department responded to an accident on Happy Valley Road Saturday. The Glasgow Fire Department and Barren-Metcalfe EMS assisted.
10 Min later the Barren County Sheriff’s office responded to an accident on Old Bowling Green Road. The Glasgow Fire Department assisted.
There was a fire Saturday evening around 6:39PM according to the Glasgow Fire Department. No other details available at this time but the Barren-Metcalfe EMS assisted.