911 POLICE ACTIVITY FROM THE WEEKEND

The Barren County Sheriff’s office responded to an accident on North Jackson Highway Saturday morning around 6:13AM. The Hiseville Volunteer Fire Department and Barren-Metcalfe EMS assisted.

Around 2:22PM the Glasgow Police Department responded to an accident on Happy Valley Road Saturday. The Glasgow Fire Department and Barren-Metcalfe EMS assisted.

10 Min later the Barren County Sheriff’s office responded to an accident on Old Bowling Green Road. The Glasgow Fire Department assisted.

There was a fire Saturday evening around 6:39PM according to the Glasgow Fire Department. No other details available at this time but the Barren-Metcalfe EMS assisted.