97TH CHAMBER BANQUET A SELL-OUT

on 02/06/2018 |

Barren County Chamber of Commerce President Bill Prather gave the official welcome to a sold out crowd Monday night at the Chamber’s 97th Annual Awards Banquet. After the official welcome , Prather thanked everyone for their hard work during this past year. The theme for 2017 was “Make A Difference” and he says it all comes back to leadership:

Bill Prather-2017 Chamber President

Then it came to the annual awards.

Stephanie Spence was first on the list of last night’s honorees as she was awarded Administrative Professional Of The year. Co-sponsored by the Glasgow B&PW Club and Barren County Networking Women’s Club, the award goes to an administrative professional that excels in all aspects of her career. Spence works in the Central Office for Barren County Schools.

The Ambassador Of The Year Award went to James Moore. Described as the “pay to work program”, not only do Ambassadors volunteer countless hours, they are required to pay dues to be part of the program. Moore works for Elmore Realty.

The Leroyce Burks Family was awarded Farmer Of The Year, sponsored by Southern States. The Burks family, has been farming on the same land for 60 years with both sons following in their father’s footsteps. Along with being steed stock producers they also raise heifers as part of a youth program. They also run Green River Embryo Transfer.

Citizens First Bank sponsored the Small Business Of The Year Award which went to Dave’s Transportation Services. DTS was founded by Dave and Darlene Wells, former owners of Colonial House restaurant. Their son Jeff Wells spoke on behalf of DTS.

Nicole Randall was honored with the Sybil Leamon Volunteer of the Year Award. Caralyne Pennington presented the award and said that Randall has made an impact on so many people, both personally and professionally. Randall is in marketing and sales with South Central Rural Telephone Cooperative.

The Outstanding Citizen Of The Year award went to Terry Reed. Reed has spent years making a difference, not only during his time at Barren County Schools but also at the Barren County Family YMCA since his retirement. Reed said he was overwhelmed by the award and very appreciative.

The Protogenia Woman Of Achievement award went to Andrea Gentry. Gentry started her career with Edmonton State Bank nearly 20 years ago and now oversees the Glasgow operation. The award is given to a woman who has achieved the highest levels of success in business.

One new award given last night was the Donna Rich Memorial Award. Rich, for years was involved with the chamber in many capacities, most affectionately, the Christmas Parade. Her co-worker at WGGC and long time associate Is Tina Hogue Hiser She says Donna was not one for self recognition.

Tina Hogue Hiser

The first ever recipient of the award is Jeff A. Edwards. Rich died this past May at the age of 55.

There were three Ernie Award recipients. Jason

Gumm has been in the healthcare industry for over 20 years and has been at Diversicare for just over two. Under his tenure, Diversicare has ranked among the best long term care facilities in Kentucky.

Dale Hawkins has been a member of Kiwanis for years and now is a certified club counselor, club opener, has helped to open four K Kids clubs with around 250 members. He is the CEO and Governor of the KT District of Kiwanis.

April Willis Harper works in the migrant program for Barren County Schools and described what she does as a calling, not just a job. She was just awarded the 2017 Migrant Administrator of the Year by the state association.

Ending his tenure as president, Prather passed the gavel to incoming president Corey Jackson. As is tradition, the incoming president brings with them a theme for the upcoming year. In 2018 the Chamber’s theme will Be Get Involved With Your Community.

Jackson says these are exciting times at the chamber and he’s ready to get started…

Corey Jackson-2018 Chamber President

The Chamber also welcomed incoming directors Matt Gumm, Denise Billingsley, Katie Hawks, Treva Shirley, Jamie McFarlin, Whitney Honeycutt, Kelly Oliver and Chris Schalk.