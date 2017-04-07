A BARDSTOWN MAN FIRES AT GLASGOW MAN

A Bardstown man is now facing additional charges after allegedly shooting at a Glasgow man.

The Glasgow Police Dept. has formally charged Randall Dale Allen of Bardstown with 2 Counts of Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree in connection with the shooting that took place on Veterans Outer loop in Glasgow on June the 29th. After talking with a man while pumping gas at the Murphy station near Wal-Mart, Allen is accused of following the man onto Veteran’s Outer loop and then at the intersection of 68/80, pulling out a handgun and firing it at the man’s truck.

Allen is being held in the Barren County Detention Center Pending formal Arraignment on these charges. Cave City Police have also charged Allen with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and giving officer a false name.