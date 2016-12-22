A Barren County couple is facing drug charges after the DTF show up to serve a warrant.
Tuesday afternoon, members of the Barren River Drug Task Force, along with the Barren County Sheriff’s Office went to a residence on Temple Hill Road to serve a bench warrant to 42 year old Stephanie Massey.
While inside the home, Detectives noticed what appeared to be meth particles on a set of digital scales. The scales were found in the bedroom where Massey, and 39 year old Jason Veach of Glasgow, were both located.
A search warrant was obtained, and Detectives found four baggies of suspected crystal meth along with drug paraphernalia.
Massey and Veach were both arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 2nd Offense and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. They were both lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.
