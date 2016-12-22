Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

A BARREN COUNTY COUPLE IS FACING DRUG CHARGES

on 12/22/2016 |
Featured Local News News Top Stories

122216-massey-veach-collage-500x261
A Barren County couple is facing drug charges after the DTF show up to serve a warrant.
Tuesday afternoon, members of the Barren River Drug Task Force, along with the Barren County Sheriff’s Office went to a residence on Temple Hill Road to serve a bench warrant to 42 year old Stephanie Massey.
While inside the home, Detectives noticed what appeared to be meth particles on a set of digital scales. The scales were found in the bedroom where Massey, and 39 year old Jason Veach of Glasgow, were both located.
A search warrant was obtained, and Detectives found four baggies of suspected crystal meth along with drug paraphernalia.
Massey and Veach were both arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 2nd Offense and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. They were both lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

 

 

 

GOOD AS GOOD2

PERSON OF THE DAY

Sharon Ganci

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

texas2

© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Created by Arcas Digital