A BIG DENT HAS BEEN MADE IN LOUISVILLE’S HOMELESSNESS PROBLEM

The woman who directs Louisville’s effort to combat homelessness says the city has made a “big dent” in the problem, yet on any given night as many as 16-hundred homeless people still are on the streets or in shelters. Coalition for the Homeless Executive Director Natalie Harris says a focus on veterans has helped Louisville reduce homelessness.

01/18/2017

Harris says over the past two years the city has eliminated the backlog by housing 11-hundred veterans. According to a report from the U-S Conference of Mayors, Louisville’s overall homeless population last year was down more than 26-percent from 2009. Nationwide, the decrease was less than 13-percent. Harris says the coalition “can’t let down” because other segments of the city’s homeless population have not changed.

She says there is a great need for emergency shelter for families, which according to the report comprise about a fourth of the city’s homeless population. Harris says Louisville has only 12 emergency housing units for families, with the current waiting list at 43.

01/18/2017

And then there’s hunger – where, according to the Mayors’ report, requests last year for emergency food assistance increased two percent in the nation’s cities. However, in the greater Louisville area, requests were up 15-percent, according to Stan Siegwald with the Dare to Care Food Bank. Siegwald says meeting the hunger needs of people is critical to helping them get back on their feet.

01/18/2017

Louisville’s new focus is on youth homelessness, where, according to Harris, more than 400 young adults, ages 18 to 24, are homeless. She says more than half of them are either pregnant or parenting.

011817h3