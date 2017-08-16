A FORMER LARUE COUNT, KENTUCKY HIGH SCHOOL PRINCIPAL HAS PLEAD GUILTY TO CHILD PORNOGRAPHY CHARGES

on 08/16/2017 |

A former Larue County, Kentucky, High School Principal pleaded guilty today in United States District Court to child pornography charges.

37 year old Stephen Kyle Goodlett, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, remains in federal custody and is scheduled for sentencing in late October in Louisville. Goodlett faces additional State charges in the Commonwealth of Kentucky in Hardin County. Goodlett was initially charged by federal criminal complaint on December 19, 2016 and by federal grand jury indictment on January 4, 2017.

According to the plea agreement, on September 2, 2016, Elizabethtown police received a child sexual exploitation complaint from a female who discovered nude photographs of her that had been uploaded to a website that allowed users to anonymously post sexually explicit images and videos of people and identified the geographic area where the depicted person lived. The photographs are often accompanied by the first and last initial of the person in the photographs. The complainant viewed the images from the website and told police she was 15 years old when the nude photographs were created with a cell phone.

Elizabethtown Police requested and received the detailed IP address information for the person responsible for uploading the images. The IP address was registered to Kyle Goodlett of Elizabethtown, Kentucky. The defendant was the Assistant Principal at Larue County High School from July 4, 2012, until he was promoted to Principal on July 1, 2013 and held that position until he was terminated on October 19, 2016. Goodlett was principal while the complainant was a student there and had access to her nude images when he confiscated her cell phone. The complainant was a student at Larue County High School during that time.

On October 13, 2016, the Kentucky State Police executed a search warrant at Goodlett’s Elizabethtown residence and a preview of his electronic devices, including his iPhone and an eternal hard drive, yielded 60 files of child sexual exploitation.

Further, on December 12, 2016, KSP received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children stating that several images discovered in Goodlett’s Dropbox account contained images of known minor victims including the complainant and five images from an identified minor female.

Goodlett signed a waiver of his rights and agreed to a recorded interview with KSP Detectives. Goodlett admitted to KSP that he was addicted to pornography and that he transferred images from phones confiscated from students to his personal thumb drive without their consent or knowledge. Goodlett stated he would take the images and share them to a Russian website with the intent of trading for more images. Goodlett told KSP he used his iPhone and laptop to view the images. A forensic review revealed Goodlett possessed 436 images and 11 videos of child pornography as defined by 18 USC Section 2256(8).

Goodlett faces no less than five years in prison and no more than 40 years. Further, Goodlett could be fined up to $500,000 and serve a period of supervised release of at least five years and up to and including a lifetime period of supervised release.