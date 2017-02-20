A Glasgow store is burglarized, thousands in cash stolen.

Detective Brandon Fletcher with the Glasgow Police Department, got the call the call from the owners of the Jr. Foods store who realized they’d been burglarized when they arrived Sunday morning to open the store:

Detective Fletcher says they have reviewed the video surveillance and three individuals can be seen on the tape. Currently leads are being followed and the investigation is ongoing.

Detective Fletcher asks that anyone with any information about this burglary to please contact the Glasgow Police Department at (270)651-6165. Callers can remain anonymous.