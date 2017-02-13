A JURY TRIAL FOR GUY TURCOTTE VS. CITY OF CLASGOW AND JAMES DUFF HAS BEEN SET

Neither the plantiff, nor the defendants, were in Barren Circuit Court Friday morning as the Honorable Judge John Alexander called the case of Guy Turcotte vs. City of Glasgow and James Duff.

Turcotte is a Lt. Colonel with the Glasgow Police Departmentand and has been since late 2014. Turcotte feels that he was treated unfairly when James Duff was serving as interim chief and is seeking damages. The judgment hearing began at 9am with Tom Kerrick, with Kerrick and Bachert Law offices, who represents the defense, pointing to several reasons they felt Turcotte wasn’t entitled to any judgment.

In short, the defense feels that:

-Turcotte’s appointment to Lt. Colonel was not valid, and was simply a political scheme. They believe there was no need for the appointment, already had someone doing the Lt. Colonel duties and there was no budgeted money for this position.

-Duff’s assignments as interim chief were in good faith, and that the Lt. Colonel position is described as serving “at the pleasure of the Chief of Police”.

-Turcotte was absent for much of the first four months of 2015, therefore isn’t entitled to any judgment.

-Turcotte has no damages, is still getting the same salary as he did when he was appointed to the position.

-The Barren Circuit Court is out of jurisdiction to award damages, and according to KRS Ch 15, the court can correct a procedural error and shouldn’t speculate on what a jury would do.

-The defense also feels that the claim of defamation has already passed the statute and there is no proof of malice.

Representing Turcotte was Matt Baker. Baker and his client believe that:

-In order to fully appreciate the proceedings, it is necessary to understand the chain of command in the military, which is basically the same as it is in the police department.

-Baker said that Duff recognized rank in all other situations, but did not in regard to Turcotte.

-Baker pointed to a statement in which he says that Duff said the only way Turcotte would have ever been left in charge, would have been if every other officer in the department was gone.

-Baker said the fact that former Glasgow Mayor Rhonda Trautman didn’t have the authority to promote Turcotte is not true and is disingenuous because Turcotte is still wearing the rank of Lt. Colonel.

A Jury trial has been set for May 30th-June 2nd in Barren Circuit Court.