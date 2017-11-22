A LOCAL CEO, FIERCE AUTISM ADVOCATE AND PROUD MOTHER SELECTED FOR SECOND GUBERNATORIAL APPOINTMENT

on 11/22/2017 |

Two appointments in almost as many months, a Park City woman is making sure her voice is heard in Frankfort.

Governor Matt Bevin has appointed Dana Emmitt-Hall to the Kentucky Applied Behavior Analysis Licensing Board.

Emmitt-Hall is the CEO of Blessings Unleashed and will represent parents. She will serve for a term expiring October 1, 2020.

The Kentucky Applied Behavior Analysis Licensing Board controls and regulates the licensing and conduct of Applied Behavior Analysis within the Commonwealth.